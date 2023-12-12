Kaspersky research: The pros and cons of Generative AI

The vast majority (92%) of C-suite executives of large Greek companies admit that their employees regularly use Generative AI applications (such as ChatGPT, Google’s bard, etc.). However, in addition to the opportunities that are created, there are also risks.

According to the conclusions of Kaspersky’s new international research, which was also presented in Athens, the vast majority (92%) of C-suite executives of large Greek companies admit that their employees regularly use Generative AI applications (such as ChatGPT, bard of Google etc.). More specifically, four out of ten (40%) reported that these applications are now an essential tool for supporting a range of tasks. At the same time, the large majority of the sample (72%) expresses concern about the potential security risks arising from the systematic use of Generative AI applications, making possible the leakage of sensitive data and even the complete loss of control of business operations.

“It is a fact that the integration of Generative AI applications has significantly increased employee productivity. However, according to our latest research, although senior executives are aware that these applications are a significant part of employees’ daily working life, they are unaware of the extent and the way in which they are used. Since the use of Generative AI applications in the workplace is here to stay, the more their use expands the more difficult it will be to put control and security framework in place for key business departments such as HR, finance, marketing or even IT,” explained Vassilis Vlachos, Channel Manager of Kaspersky for Greece and Cyprus.

The integration of Generative AI applications has already brought about significant changes in how businesses operate, and in the future it is expected to fundamentally change the way businesses grow and position themselves in the market. Based on the research sample, almost all participants (93%) reported that the use of Generative AI has been raised as a topic of discussion at their company’s Board of Directors meetings during the last six months, while more than one in two (54%) believes that Generative AI applications will cause a “revolution” in the field of technology, just as it happened with Google’s search engine.