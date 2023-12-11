Super League matches to be held without fans for the next two months

Super League matches will be held without the presence of fans for the next two months, according to the government, following the recent incidents of sports violence that resulted in the serious injury of a 31-year-old police officer.

More specifically, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced on Monday during a press briefing that the ban will apply until February 12, 2024, while it will also be extended to the matches of the football club teams playing in the Super League 2 championship.

Olympiakos’ match versus Backa Topola next Thursday, for the Group A, Matchday 6 of the Europa League, will be held behind closed doors.