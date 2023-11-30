IMO: Stylianidis stresses need to ensure the sustainability of the shipping sector

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianidis, speaking at the 33rd session of the Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) stressed the need to ensure the sustainability of shipping and to deal with the challenges brought about by the climate crisis.

This crucial meeting takes place at the headquarters of the Organization in London, from November 27 to December 6.

Stylianidis, who participated as the head of the Greek delegation, which consisted of high-ranking officials of the ministry, confirmed the necessity of recognition and support, by the member states of the Organization, of the IMO’s leadership in the regulation of all matters concerning international shipping.

He also underlined the need to implement the updated IMO Strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships, in a way that would ensure the smooth functioning of international trade and fair competition. Therefore, he invited the Member States of the Organization, as well as the wider shipping industry, to sincerely support this effort.

The minister emphasized the role of seamen, noting that the needs of their sector should be addressed and safety levels strengthened, while developing the appropriate conditions to attract young people to the profession.

Finally, he pledged that our country, if re-elected to Category “A” of the Council of the Organization in the upcoming elections, will actively support the IMO’s goal setting for safe, energy efficient and sustainable international shipping. He added that he will cooperate constructively with the other member states of the Organization, in this direction.