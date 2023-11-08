Greek shipowners increasing the rate of new shipbuilding projects

The Greek shipowners are increasing the rate of new shipbuilding projects. After a two-year period of slowdown, mainly due to the uncertainty surrounding the new green fuels, Greek shipowners’ orders have risen 53% in 2023 compared to last year.

According to a survey by Xclusiv Shipbrokers carried out on behalf of Naftiliaki and presented at a conference held at the Eugenides Foundation, Greek shipowners seem to be investing in the entire range of commercial ships until the end of September.

According to “Naftemporiki” processing data by Xclusiv, 31% of the orders in the last year worldwide have been made by Greek interests.

Xclusiv data shows that the global order book stands at 2,992 vessels from 2,593 in the corresponding period of 2022 (bulkers – tankers containerships – gas carriers).

The largest order book is held by the Chinese with 554 ships, followed by the Japanese with 496 ships and third are the Greek shipowners with 359 orders in total.

However, Greek shipowners are showing the highest growth rate this year. Last year they had an order book for 234 ships (125 ships in the past year or 31% of the total orders in the year since last October).

According to the data of Xclusiv, the orders of Greek shipowners concern a percentage of 30% bulk carriers, 35% for tankers, 13% for containerships and 21% for gas carriers.