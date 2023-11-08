Intrakat: Competition Commission gives go-ahead for the acquisition of Aktor

The Competition Commission gave the green light to Intrakat for the acquisition of all the shares of Aktor.

Following the approval, Intrakat Group’s vision of creating a strong pillar in construction in Southeast Europe gets on track, and is expected to generate value for the economy and the country, according to an announcement.

The vice-chairman of the board and managing director of Intrakat, Alexandros Exarchou, welcomed the decision and said: “With the acquisition of Aktor, the completion of which will be implemented immediately, Intrakat is developing into a pivotal player in the market, not only in Greece, but also in the wider region of Southeast Europe. This is a milestone in the course of our Group, which seals our dynamic growth path and our strategic choice to create a leading business pillar, with an expanded portfolio of activities, generating value for shareholders, the economy and society.”

“The acquisition of Aktor reflects the strong confidence of our shareholders in the prospects of the Intrakat Group, the construction industry and the country itself. And with this business initiative, our Group is sending a resounding message for the future: Our ambition and commitment to be a catalyst for the progress and development of the country, utilising the know-how, experience and talent of our people. We are extremely proud to see this vision of ours bear fruit,” he added.

The new, strong, entrepreneurial pillar in construction aims to lead and expand its footprint in Southeast Europe, strengthening its activities portfolio and investing in extroversion, sustainability and the creation of infrastructure that will be resilient in the future and climate change.