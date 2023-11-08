Hellenic-American Chamber: The professional opportunities that the shipping industry offers

The Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Committee organized an event in order to inform young people, aged 17-28, about the developments in the labor market and the prospects for a successful professional career.

The executive manager of the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, Elias Spirtounias, opened the event together with Nikolaos Bakatselos, president of the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, Costis Frangoulis, president of the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus, Elias Tsakiris, managing director of Hellenic Hull Management (HMA) Ltd. and Artemios Myropoulos, chairman of the Leadership Committee of the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce and CEO, Linkage Greece & Cyprus.

On his part, Frangoulis noted: “It is important to be next to young people and to be able to convey to them a few things from our own experiences. I consider the sector of shipping to be an exciting sector providing various opportunities.”

Tsakiris underlined: “Shipping needs young people, talent and imagination. It is a place that offers jobs and opportunities in various fields, from chefs to researchers in new fuels, for all young people regardless of what they study.”

The speeches were followed by presentations by top managers and members of the Leadership Committee who talked about their personal professional careers, opportunities, development prospects in the shipping industry in the domestic and international market, while also referring to the challenges of the next day.