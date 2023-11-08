The plan of the GNTO to promote Greek tourism

The Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO) will continue its tourism campaign, focusing on the human factor as well as sustainability, the General Secretary of the Organization, Dimitris Fragakis, said on the sidelines of the World Travel Market exhibition in London.

Fragakis underlined that the GNTO is ready to implement the new program for Greek tourism presented by Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, pointing out that it will remain on the same pattern of this year’s campaign, which seeks to highlight the special features of our country and the experiences that make it a unique destination.

The secretary general described as successful the attempt to extend the tourist season in some areas of the country, as the airlines have accepted the organization’s request to keep the cheap fares for a longer period.

He added that thematic tourism will progress based on the special characteristics of each region and the quality of the infrastructure, while he characterized the success recorded in the British market over the last two years as the result of our systematic effort.

The next challenge is the Chinese market, a market tested due to the pandemic, but also Latin America, which will be approached through the new GNTO office in Madrid.

Fragakis underlined that there is optimism for the next year, while he reiterated that Greek tourism has shown resilience, despite the successive crises of the last years.