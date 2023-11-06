Tourism to record growth in 2024

Travel operators and tourism representatives are sending positive messages for 2024, following their contacts in the World Travel Market, which opened its gates in London on November 6.

They even estimated that tourism will surpass this year’s record performance.

The Region of Crete – the flagship of tourism – presents a clear plan for sustainable tourism, having promptly recognized both the demands of foreign visitors, but also the needs of modern reality. Crete has a lead as it has already managed to combine the image of the sun and the sea, with well-being and above all the famous Cretan diet.

The same steps are also being followed by the Region of Epirus which will present οn Tuesday a new plan for the promotion of thematic tourism. However, the escalating tension in the Middle East has frozen the interest of Israelis who are an important source of inbound tourism as well as investment.

Skiathos, which was hit by severe weather at the beginning of September, will be ready in terms of infrastructure and will receive guests in its hotels, keeping its prices at the same levels.

The hoteliers of Skiathos estimated that 2024 will be a very good year as the British – who traditionally book their summer holidays earlier than other Europeans – are already making reservations.