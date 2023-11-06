Mitsotakis: Strong relations between Greece and China

Greece and China have a strong economic relationship, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed during the meeting he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping, while pointing out the strengthening of the commercial ties of the two countries.

The Greek premier referred to the role of the port of Piraeus stressing that “it was a successful investment for both sides”, and adding that Greece is looking forward to its further expansion. “Of course, there are significant opportunities to improve our trade relations, so that more Greek products enter the Chinese market, and more Chinese visitors visit Greece,” he told the Chinese president.

He also focused on cultural exchanges between the two countries. “Greece and China, as two ancient civilizations, have much to share with the world and much to learn from each other. I am glad that even at your level, at the level of the president of China, this importance of the cultural relationship between our two countries is recognized,” he said.

“Strong and mutually beneficial relations between Greece and China”

During Mitsotakis’s contacts in China, the entire range of bilateral relations was reviewed, which the prime minister described as “strong and mutually beneficial,” while their strengthening was also discussed, especially in the fields of economy, trade, tourism and culture.

The prime minister made a special reference to the upgrading of the Greek economy to investment grade by Chinese companies and to the investment opportunities in Greece, which, as he said, has left the crisis era behind.

Mitsotakis placed particular emphasis on economic cooperation and specifically on the increase of Greek exports, especially agricultural products to China, as well as cooperation in tourism so that the arrivals of Chinese tourists in Greece reach pre-pandemic levels.

“Greece can be a bridge between the EU and China”

There was also an exchange of views on EU-China relations. The prime minister reiterated Greece’s firm position on open EU communication channels with China and emphasized that it is in mutual interest for this relationship to be constructive and stable. He underlined that Greece can play the role of a bridge in this relationship. He also stated that Europe needs strategic autonomy to face global geopolitical challenges.

Moreover, he stressed the need for EU-China cooperation to address major challenges, such as climate change and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Issues of regional and international interest were also discussed. The Greek premier underlined the important role that China can play in maintaining international peace and solving global crises, such as the war in Ukraine, as a permanent member of the Security Council. The prime minister also reiterated Greece’s firm position on the need for a peaceful resolution of disputes based on International Law.

Greece-China air connections agreement

Earlier, an agreement on Greece-China air connections was signed. The agreement will update the institutional aviation framework between the two countries and will strengthen the connections of Greek companies with China and vice versa.