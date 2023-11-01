Motor Oil presents subsidiaries that will play a leading role in circular economy

Motor Oil Group presented its subsidiaries VERD and Green Oil (Prasino Ladi).

VERD was founded in 2005 and operates in the production and marketing of biofuels. The company has a biodiesel production plant in Volos with a production capacity of 80,000 tons of biodiesel per year. The activity of Green Oil (Prasino Ladi), a subsidiary of VERD, focuses on the collection of waste oil in order to produce biodiesel, a green fuel with a low environmental footprint, which contributes to the reduction of carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions by 90%. More specifically, the company collects about 50% of the quantities of waste oil produced annually in Greece, which it currently recycles at the plant of its parent company, VERD, for the industrial production of pure biodiesel.

Based on its strategic plan to play a leading role in green energy by driving energy transformation, Motor Oil Group proceeded with the acquisition of VERD in 2022, expanding its already dynamic presence in the renewable and alternative fuels sector.

The Group has a strong footprint in the circular economy through its subsidiary, LPC, which has one of the largest and most technologically advanced lubricant re-refining plants in Europe.

With the leading expertise and know-how of Prasino Ladi, along with the innovation of VERD and the wider support and presence of the Motor Oil Group, the aim is to create a regional leader in the field of renewable fuels and the circular economy, which will be dedicated to the production and marketing of sustainable alternative fuels with a low environmental footprint, the company said.