“Thess INTEC” contribution to Greece’s digital transformation

The presidential decree for the 4th generation Science and Technology Park “Thess INTEC” in eastern Thessaloniki is expected by the end of November.

Meanwhile, the additional Strategic Environmental Impact Study that was requested and submitted by the management company has been ratified by the Ministry of Environment.

Ιt is worth noting that 50% of the area has already been rented.

Thessaloniki Innovation & Technology Center will be a 4th generation Science and Technology Park, that will stimulate and host synergies amongst universities, R&D institutions, companies, the public sector, and local communities. Its main aim is to promote the culture of innovation and the competitiveness of its associated businesses and knowledge-based partners, resulting in cutting-edge products and services for the world markets.

“Thess INTEC” is being developed on a superb waterfront location of a total area of 760,000 sqm and its architectural design enhances knowledge sharing throughout its campus environment. The park’s modern amenities include industrial laboratories, machinery, computing facilities, a large-scale incubator and accelerator, flexible office spaces, co-working and networking areas, a conference center, and several educational and recreation facilities.

“Thess INTEC” is expected to have a significant contribution to Greece’s digital transformation and will help the country develop all necessary competencies needed in today’s knowledge economy.