Listed companies distributed 3 billion euros in 10 months

INTIME NEWS / ΚΑΠΑΝΤΑΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ

During the last 18 years, the largest amount of cash distributions was recorded in 2007, when it totaled 5.42 billion euros.

The listed companies’ cash distributions to their shareholders reached 3 billion since the beginning of the year after the last cash distribution of 200 million (1.47 euros/share) by Jumbo last Wednesday, October 18.

The cash distributions come from the profits of 2022. But with the profits of the six-month period of 2023 “locked” and some first estimates on the performance of the nine-month period, several listed companies distributed pre-dividends from the total profits of the fiscal year 2023.

The 2022 performance of 2.35 billion euros in cash distributions to shareholders was surpassed in 2023, while the year-end total is estimated to exceed 3 billion euros.

During the last 18 years, the largest amount of cash distributions was recorded in 2007, when it totaled 5.42 billion euros.

A performance that is followed by that of 2008, when cash distributions reached 4.5 billion euros, with the dividend yield of the Greek market amounting to 6.6%, as there was a larger number of listed companies and banks also distributed dividends.

