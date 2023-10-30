Listed companies distributed 3 billion euros in 10 months

The listed companies’ cash distributions to their shareholders reached 3 billion since the beginning of the year after the last cash distribution of 200 million (1.47 euros/share) by Jumbo last Wednesday, October 18.

The cash distributions come from the profits of 2022. But with the profits of the six-month period of 2023 “locked” and some first estimates on the performance of the nine-month period, several listed companies distributed pre-dividends from the total profits of the fiscal year 2023.

The 2022 performance of 2.35 billion euros in cash distributions to shareholders was surpassed in 2023, while the year-end total is estimated to exceed 3 billion euros.

During the last 18 years, the largest amount of cash distributions was recorded in 2007, when it totaled 5.42 billion euros.

A performance that is followed by that of 2008, when cash distributions reached 4.5 billion euros, with the dividend yield of the Greek market amounting to 6.6%, as there was a larger number of listed companies and banks also distributed dividends.