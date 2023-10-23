BoG: Number of travelers up 18.4% in January-August

The number of inbound travelers rose by 18.4% to 22.6 million in January-August 2023 compared to 19.1 million in the same period the previous year, according to the Bank of Greece (BoG).

More specifically, traveler flows through airports grew by 12.4%, while traveler flows through road border-crossing points increased by 38.4%.

In the period under review, the number of travelers from within the EU27 rose by 15.9% year-on-year to 13.8 million, while travelers from outside the EU27 increased by 22.6% to 8.8 million.

Specifically, the number of travelers from Germany rose by 6.1% to 3.07 million while the number of travelers from France increased by 7.3% to 1,4 million.

Turning to non-EU‑27 countries, the number of travelers from the United Kingdom rose by 0.3% to 3.01 million and travelers from the United States increased by 44.9%. Finally, the number of travelers from Russia fell by 5.0%.

In January-August 2023, travel receipts increased 15.3% compared to the same period of 2022. This development was due to increases in receipts from residents of the EU27 by 9.8% and in receipts from residents outside the EU27 by 21.3%

In particular, receipts from Germany grew by 1.1% while receipts from France grew by 14.3%. Turning to non-EU27 countries, receipts from the United Kingdom rose by 4.9% and from the United States increased by 24.5%, while receipts from Russia were up by 2.9%.