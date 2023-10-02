ELSTAT: Greece’s unemployment at 10.9% in August

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August 2023 amounted to 10.9% compared to the downwards revised 12.3% in August 2022 and to the upwards revised 10.9% in July 2023, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The number of employed persons amounted to 4,170,977 persons, increased by 30,190 persons as compared with August 2022 (0.7%) and decreased by 47,172 persons compared with July 2023 (-1.1%).

The number of unemployed persons amounted to 512,193, decreased by 71,013 persons as compared with August 2022 (-12.2%) and by 2,080 persons compared with July 2023 (-0.4%).

The number of persons outside the labour force, i.e., persons under the age of 75, that neither work nor look for a job, amounted to 3,113,742, increased by 11,597 persons as compared with August 2022 (0.4%) and by 46,940 persons compared with July 2023 (1.5%)