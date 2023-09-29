Deepening of Greece-China relations

The leading role of Greek shipping internationally and China’s important relationship with Greece, which is a hub of the Chinese ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative, dominated the conference organized by “Naftemporiki” and the Chinese channel CGTN. During the conference entitled “Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for Europe and China”, government officials from both sides as well as shipping representatives spoke about the shipping sector and expressed their views on the Greece-China relations.

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianidis, in a videotaped message, said that this event is another great opportunity for further cooperation between the two countries. He said that Greek-owned shipping remains at the top of the world ranking with 5,500 vessels, while he mentioned that Greek shipowners globally currently own 1/3 of oil tankers and 1/4 of dry bulk transport, while in LNG and LPG carriers, they own 22.5% and 11.5% respectively.

Referring to the investments of the Greek shipowners in the Chinese shipyards, he said that they continue to invest in energy ships with alternative fuels, adding that at the moment Greek ship orders total 241, while 1 in 6 LNG carriers will be delivered to Greek shipowners. He pointed out that from 2000 to today, Greek shipbuilding in Chinese yards amounted to 1,300, with a total value of more than 60 billion euros.

Stylianidis also stressed the need for a stronger shipping cluster in our country, underlining that there are more than 1,570 shipping companies established in Greece, while more than 3,600 shipping companies operate managing smaller ships.

Regarding the Greek ports, Stylianidis added that due to their geostrategic position they are used by China as a hub for handling large quantities of its export trade, while in particular for the port of Piraeus he stressed that it is one of COSCO’s most important investments, being a central point of China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative.

Investment grade

The importance of Greek-Chinese relations was underlined by the general secretary of Private Investments, Vasiliki Loizou, referring to the importance of shipping and tourism in order for the Greek economy to become stronger. She emphasized that through reforms and many government efforts, the Greek economy managed over the last years to acquire the investment grade, despite the difficulties and the economic crisis.

She also said that we are now given the opportunity to work with a great power like China in order to achieve common goals and deepen our cooperation even further. She stressed that foreign investments in Greece will reach 7.2 billion euros in 2022, while talking about Greek ports, she said that a lot still needs to be done, such as connections with the railway, but also the improvement of the regulatory framework.

Green “present”

China’s ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng said China is Europe’s second largest import trading partner and one of its largest export markets. He pointed out that, according to European statistical data, the volume of trade between the 27 member states of Europe and China reached 856 billion euros in 2022, i.e. an annual increase of 22.8%.

He spoke about the significant involvement that many Chinese companies now have in the green transformation, underlining that the port of Piraeus in 2020, with the active involvement of COSCO, was awarded as the green port of Europe.

10 year anniversary

Xu Lirong, chairman of the China Shipowners of Mutual Assurance Association, said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative.

He pointed out that in the past decade, trade between China and the European Union has grown rapidly, with the volume of bilateral trade reaching 847.3 billion dollars. Referring to the dynamics of the port of Piraeus, he said that the handling of cargo containers reached 5 million in 2022, an increase of 59% since 2013.