Li Fengli (Shandong Port Group): We will continuously strengthen cooperation with Europe and Piraeus

Li Fengli, Director of the Board and President of Shandong Port Group, spoke about the cooperation of Chinese ports with Piraeus at the “Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for Europe and China” conference organized by “Naftemporiki” and CGTN.

Shandong Port is a conglomerate that owns and operates seven ports. “Our main advantage is that we are an integral part of the supply chain in the wider Asia region, but we also have important partnerships with Europe,” Lin Fengli underlined.

As he said, there are many companies active in the port of Shandong that ensure cooperation with Europe and the port of Piraeus. “Our group has close relations with Greece. In 2019, the city of Qingdao, where our headquarters is located, entered into a cooperation agreement with the port of Piraeus. In the same year, our group reached an agreement with the port of Piraeus for closer cooperation, which is also facilitated through Cosco Shipping,” he stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that his company has always been in favor of cooperation with the EU, which is why it has also opened branches in the Netherlands. “We will not stop making every effort to continuously strengthen cooperation with Europe and especially with the port of Piraeus, in order to have mutual benefits.”

He also emphasized that shipping should adapt to the new landscape of the green transition, using green, alternative fuels. This will also help in the green transformation of the ports. “Important steps have already been taken in the green transition, but they should be accelerated in the future,” he stressed.