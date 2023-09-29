Dermatis (Intermodel): Greece and China represent 45% of the global fleet

The importance of Greek-Chinese cooperation on the shipping sector was underlined by George Dermatis, Sale and Purchase Director of Intermodal, during the conference organized by “Naftemporiki” and “CGTN”, entitled “Wind in the Sails: New Opportunities for Europe and China.”

Intermodal is a group that has been offering shipping services for 40 years from Athens and for 20 years from Shanghai. Dermatis himself lived in Shanghai for 4 years and saw first-hand the launch of the ‘Belt & Road Initiative”. Therefore, he is well aware of the issues of bilateral cooperation.

As he pointed out, during his participation in the panel “A sea of opportunities for fruitful synergies”, the Greek and Chinese fleet together represent 45% of the global fleet. “We are talking about mature shipping states that cover 40% to 45% of the annual ship buying and selling transactions,” he said, adding that the goal of both is efficient and transparent shipping services.