ELLAKTOR Group: The Sustainable Development Report for 2022

Sustainable Development was a key pillar of the ELLAKTOR Group’s development model, with a leading role in the business planning of its activities for 2022. Following best international practices and recognized standards, the Group continued the successful integration of factors related to the Environment, Society, and Corporate Governance in its business activity, combining positive financial performance and the ESG footprint for an even stronger and sustainable development.

After the successful path of 2021, the footprint of the Group’s activities for 2022 on the environment is significantly strengthened with the aim of achieving climate neutrality and the green transition.

During the current year, 30% of the Group’s activities were qualified as eligible and aligned with the EU Taxonomy, while greenhouse gas emissions recorded a reduction of around 24% compared to 2021. At the same time, the Group contributed to the prevention of emissions amounting to 1,266 thousand tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2 eq.), while the processing units in which the companies of the Group’s Environment sector participate managed a total of 958 thousand tons of solids and 297 million sq.m. liquid waste.

In the field of society, the Group contributed 3.7 million euros. More specifically, it proceeded with the strengthening of social contribution actions in local communities, voluntary actions of employees, but also initiatives of substantial support for the new generation. The Group pointed out that it has always supported society, placing emphasis on the improvement of local infrastructure and the quality of life of the residents of these areas, but also highlighting the importance of harmonious relations, solidarity and mutual respect with local communities. In this context, in 2022 the employees coming from the local communities amount to a percentage of around 80%, while the corresponding percentage for managers reached 81%. At the same time, 92% of the supplies of the Group’s companies come from local suppliers and partners in the Group’s countries of operation.

A key pillar of Sustainable Development, however, is Innovation and Digital Transformation. The perpetual process of continuous development led to the participation of the Group’s people in 8 research projects in collaboration with national and international bodies and implemented investments of 2.5 million euros in actions related to digital transformation.