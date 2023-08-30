Varvitsiotis and UK Ambassador Lodge discuss bilateral shpping relations

Bilateral shipping relations and migration dominated the meeting between the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, and the Ambassador of the United Kingdom, Matthew Lodge.

The two officials discussed, among other things, the latest developments in the migration issue since it is a top priority for the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, possibilities for deepening the cooperation between Greece and the United Kingdom on maritime issues were examined, especially within the framework of the International Maritime Organization, based on the common political approach of the two countries on matters of maritime transport.

Lodge also congratulated Varvitsiotis for the management and coordination of the operations of the Hellenic Coast Guard during the recent fires in Rhodes.