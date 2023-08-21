Ukrainian President Zelensky visiting Athens

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making an official visit to Greece.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive the Ukrainian leader at the Maximos Mansion, at 18:10, according to an announcement. It will be followed by a meeting between the two leaders and an extended meeting with the participation of delegations.

Mitsotakis and Zelensky will then make statements to the press.

In the evening, the President of Ukraine will participate in the informal dinner to be held by Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion with the participation of leaders of the Western Balkans, countries of the region, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.