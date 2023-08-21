Ursula von der Leyen: We need to bring the aspiring members of the EU closer to us and faster

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is visiting Athens on Monday to attend the informal dinner held by the Greek government for the enlargement of the European Union and the European future of the region on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the EU-Western Balkans Summit and the “Declaration of Thessaloniki”.

The dinner will be attended by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic, the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Dimitar Kovačevski, the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, the President of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Kristo, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Nikolai Denkov, the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, and the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes the leaders of the Western Balkans in the presence of the European Parliament President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

“We need to bring our friends, the aspiring members of the EU, much closer to us and much faster. Glad to be in Athens to discuss the European perspective of our neighbors and partners in the East and the Western Balkans. We will keep bringing down barriers between our regions,” Ursula von der Leyen posted on X (former Twitter).