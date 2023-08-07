Inflation resurgence fears

Τhe Finance Ministry is concerned over the possibility of new inflationary pressure after the summer.

The downward trend of the harmonized price index was reversed in July. However, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is expected to announce the consumer price index this week to see whether this trend is confirmed.

The adverse weather conditions – prolonged heatwaves – and the serious price increases in basic agricultural products, the problems in global transport, the sharp rise in the international price of oil, but also the ups and downs in the market price of natural gas are fueling concern that prices – at least for essentials such as energy and food – will move even higher.

Greece aims to keep inflation at 4%-4.5% in 2023. Concerns over whether there will be a smooth course of prices after the summer are triggered by a number of factors, such as food prices, oil prices, energy prices and more specifically natural gas prices.