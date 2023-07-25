Extreme risk of fire for six Greek regions on Wednesday

There is an extreme (category 5) fire risk- high alert-on Wednesday for six Greek regions, namely, the region of Attica, the region of Central Greece (particularly Boeotia and the island of Evia, Fthiotida, Fokida), the Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolida), the region of Western Greece (particularly Achaia), the region of Thessaly (Larissa, Magnisia) and the region of central Macedonia, according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

There is a very high risk of fire (category 4) for 6 regions:

– Crete

– Thessaly (Karditsa, Trikala)

– The Peloponnese (Arcadia, Lakonia and Messinia)

– The Ionian islands

– Western Greece (Aitoloakarnania, Ilia)

– Central Macedonia (Pieria, Imathia, Pella, Kilkis, Serres, Chalkidiki and Mount Athos)

The ministry advises people to be exceptionally careful and avoid any activity in the open air that could accidentally cause a fire, such as burning vegetation, using machinery that creates sparks, lighting barbecues, or throwing away lit cigarettes. It also reminds the public to call the fire brigade via the emergency number 199 in the case of fire.