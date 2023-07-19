Marinakis: Top priority the compensation of fire-stricken

Compensation for those affected by the fires is a top priority for the government, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said on Wednesday in an interview with Action 24 TV.

He underlined that compensation will be paid as soon as possible. “We don’t want any fellow citizen to be unprotected. Once the identification is completed, the state will proceed with the payments, there will be no bureaucratic delays,” he reassured.

Marinakis also stated that the prime minister is constantly monitoring the developments, noting that immediately after his arrival from Brussels he went to the Coordination Center of Civil Protection. He also pointed out that the battle with the fires “is an ongoing battle that did not start two days ago.” He added that in the last 48 hours, 47 simultaneous outbreaks were recorded.

The government spokesman reiterated that the priority is the protection of human life, followed by the protection of property and infrastructure and the protection of land.