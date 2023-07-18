Prokopiou invests in the construction of dozens of ships

Shipowner Giorgos Prokopiou has indulged in a series of investments in 2023.

According to the latest reports of shipping companies, companies of interests of the Greek shipowner group, entered into agreements for the construction of a total of six VLCC type tankers (carrying capacity of 300,000 tons each in only one week.

Last Friday, Dynacom Tankers, the group’s tanker arm, signed an agreement to build two VLCCs at the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry shipyards in China.

A few days earlier, it had agreed with another Chinese yard, New Times Shipbuilding, to build four more VLCCs. These ships will be adapted to all the new environmental regulations of the International Maritime Organization for the environment.