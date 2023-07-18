Elections for the 10th IMO secretary general to be held on Tuesday in London

Elections for the 10th secretary general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at the organization’s headquarters in London.

According to sources, chances are high that a woman is elected for the first time in history in the specific position of the international organization.

The current secretary-general, Kitack Lim, who will remain in his post until the end of 2023, said in a statement that after the election of the next secretary-general, the strategic planning for the period 2024-2029 will be drawn up, which will play a decisive role in charting the course of the organization for the coming years.

The newly elected secretary-general will assume responsibilities on 1 January 2024.

Seven IMO member states have nominated a candidate for the post of secretary general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

On the agenda and priorities of the newly elected IMO secretary general will be the implementation of the revised strategy on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships and the adoption of alternative fuels, aiming for zero or near zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The energy efficiency of ships, new technology and innovation, maritime education and training, maritime safety, maritime traffic management and development of maritime infrastructure will be among the priorities of the new IMO secretary general, who should provide the necessary institutional framework for a green and sustainable global maritime transport system.