Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies presents the Greek insurance market in London

The prospects of the Greek economy and the Greek insurance market were presented by the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies in a special event for the reinsurance public of the London market.

This initiative, which aimed to strengthen relations and cooperation with London’s leading specialist insurance market, was hosted at the iconic Lloyd’s building.

Welcoming the event, Nick Donovan, Head of Market Development, highlighted the historic relationship between Lloyd’s and the Greek insurance market, noting that this partnership is one of the oldest in Lloyd’s history.

The President of the Association, Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou, presented the progress of the Greek economy and the main developments in the Greek insurance market, with an emphasis on the growth prospects presented by the sector in property, life and health insurance. Sarrigeorgiou underlined that the environment in Greece is friendly for the development of partnerships and investments. He also stated that the needs for insurance for businesses and individuals are increasing.

An interesting discussion followed with the participation of Yannis Kantorou, Group CEO, Interamerican, Dimitris Mazarakis, CEO, National Insurance and Philippas Michalis, President and CEO, NN Hellas. The discussion was moderated by Ms. Victoria Saporta, Executive Director of the Markets Directorate, Bank of England.

During the discussion, speakers had the opportunity to delve into the key features, trends and perspectives of general and health and life insurance, and to answer questions from the audience.