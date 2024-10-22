3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference kicks off on Wednesday

Representatives of the government, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission, as well as leading executives of Greek businesses, will present their proposals for Greece’s productive reconstruction at the 3rd Naftemporiki Economic Conference entitled “Productive Greece in the next decade” which is organized on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at Zappeion Mansion.
The Conference and the Special Edition of “Naftemporiki” will focus on the great challenges of Greece’s entrepreneurship, the financial tools for enhancing growth, the dedication to Greek tourism as the steam engine of the Greek economy, the major projects that are launched in the direction of upgrading the role of Greece as a modern and powerful transport hub of SE Europe, as well as the National Plan for Energy and Climate.
The proceedings of the 3rd Economic Conference will be opened with greetings addressed by Bank of Greece (BoG) governor Yannis Stournaras, the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos, as well as the Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou. Martin Bijsterbosch, Head of Mission of the European Central Bank for Greece, will be a keynote speaker, while Theodoros Tryfon, Co CEO of the ELPEN Group and President of the Panhellenic Union of Pharmaceutical Industries, will speak about the contribution of the Greek Pharmaceutical Industry to the production model of the next decade.
The conference agenda also includes a live interview with Alexandros Exarchou, Vice President of the Board of Directors & CEO of Intrakat while a dialogue will follow on:
The main business challenges
- Julia Tseti, President & CEO of Tsetis Pharmaceutical Group of Companies
- Aristotelis Panteliadis, President & CEO of METRO
- Dimitris Andriopoulos, Dimand CEO
- Thanasis Papanikolaou, Vivartia CEO
- Theodore Tzouros, Executive General Manager, Chief Corporate and Investment Banking, Piraeus Bank
- COORDINATION: Dimitris Vergados, Director of Public and Media Communication at SEV
Financial Tools for Growth
- Nikos Papathanasis, Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance
- Eleni Vrettou, Managing Director of Attica Bank
- Yannos Kontopoulos, CEO ATHEX Group
- Konstantinos Akrivos, Chairman of the Board & Financial Director of efood
- Vassilis Kazas, CEO of Grant Thornton
- COORDINATION: Natasa Stassinou, Editor-In-Chief at the website naftemporiki.gr
Greek Tourism, the engine of the Greek Economy
- Olga Kefalogianni, Minister of Tourism
- Kallinikos Kallinikos, Vice President of SETE
- Alexandros Vassilikos, President of the Hotel Chamber of Greece & President of HOTREC
- Thanos Michaelides, CEO of Thanos Hotels and Resorts & President of the All Cyprus Association of Hoteliers
- Dionisis Theodoratos, President of SEEN
- COORDINATION: Thanassis Adamopoulos, Editor-in-Chief at Naftemporiki
The large projects
- Christos Staikouras, Minister of Infrastructure & Transport
- Stefanos Theodoridis, Chairman of the Board of Superfund
- Petros Suretis, Authorized Consultant & Executive Member of the Board of Directors GEK TERNA
- COORDINATION: Anestis Dokas, Journalist at Naftemporiki
Energy, Green Development
- Theodoros Skylakakis, Minister of Environment & Energy
- Manousos Manousakis, President & CEO of IPTO
- Vassilis Tsaitas, Chief Financial Officer of HELLENiQ ENERGY Group
- Geoffrey Ross Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources (live link)
- COORDINATION: Georgios Plevrakis, CEO of HEC
As part of the conference, there will also be a presentation of the anniversary edition of “Naftemporiki” entitled “100 YEARS OF ECONOMIC HISTORY” by Michalis Psalidopoulos (Professor Emeritus, Department of Economics, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens & Advisor, Institute for Hellenic Growth and Prosperity, American College of Greece).
In addition, in his intervention, Nikitas Constantellos, President & CEO of ICAP CRIF, will talk about the evolution of the financial figures and creditworthiness of Greek companies.
The conference is held under the auspices of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, the Ministry of Development and the General Secretariat of International Economic Relations and Openness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.