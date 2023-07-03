Greek businesses in their path to digital transformation

“Greek businesses have taken steps towards their digital transformation, however, most perceive digital transformation in terms of the 3rd industrial revolution and not the 4th,” Ioannis Konstantinidis, Chief Strategy, Transformation and Provider Officer of OTE Group, said.

Digital transformation in Greek businesses “could go even better”, he underlined adding that in the coming years we must focus on cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and the Cloud.

In his interview with “Naftemporiki”, Konstantinidis also referred to the demand for fiber optic services to home (FTTH), and to what extent it is a matter of price, pointing out that in any new market the turning point that changes its dynamics is to create the so-called critical mass of customers, which does not yet exist.

Significant steps have been taken towards the digital transition over the last years. According to a recent survey by the BSE Observatory on Digital Transformation, a very essential action of the BSE Digital Economy Committee, which is led by the president and CEO of our Group, Michael Tsamaz, and in which we also actively participate, Greek businesses increased their digitization rate by about five times faster than the EU average over the last 3 years.

“This is certainly a positive development. However, although we have significantly accelerated our pace, our businesses have only reached 70% of the average digital maturity across the 27 EU member states,” he said and added: “Therefore we still have a long way to go.”