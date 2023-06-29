“All Athens is a stage”: 59 events with free entrance

“All Athens is a stage” opens its doors on Saturday, July 1 with concerts, theatrical and musical shows, dance parties and musical tributes, with free admission.

The program will run until August 4.

A total of 59 events will fill 30 neighborhoods of Athens with rhythm, sounds and images in all seven municipalities. For more than a month, the city’s theatres, squares, parks and courtyards will become the summer residence of both new and established artists who participate in the events.

“All Athens is a stage” is the continuation of last year’s programme by the Municipality of Athens. It is organised by the Organisation for Culture, Sports and Youth of the Municipality of Athens (OPANDA), within the framework of Culture is Athens, bringing together the public and artists.

Athens mayor, Kostas Bakoyannis, stated: “This year’s big outdoor celebration will take place across the entire city offering the citizens of Athens quality entertainment during the summer nights. We are happy, because once again great artists responded to our invitation to participate in this special cultural event planned with great interest and care by OPANDA. We invite young and old to every park, every square, every open space of Athens – where this year the heart of ‘All Athens is one stage’ will beat – to come and spend unforgettable summer moments in the city.”