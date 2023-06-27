The new government sworn-in; first statements of new ministers

The members of the new government were sworn in on Tuesday, in the presence of President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending. The handover ceremonies of the ministries will follow.

The new cabinet will have its first meeting, with all members attending, on Wednesday, at the Maximos Mansion.

“We have important responsibilities, we will work hard. My goal is to strengthen the presence of Greek shipping around the world,” said Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who takes over the “helm” of the Ministry of Shipping.

“It is a good day, bright and full of optimism and many expectations. Migration has always been in the news, we have lots of work ahead of us,” said the new Minister of Migration and Asylum, Dimitris Kairidis, upon his arrival at the Presidential Mansion.

“A lot of work, rolled up sleeves,” said Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the new Education Minister.

On his part, Dimitris Papastergiou said: “We will continue the important work done in the Ministry of Digital Governance to solve daily problems.”