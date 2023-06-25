Greek political party leaders vote in repeat elections

“We are voting for the second time in a few weeks for the country to have a stable and effective government with a four-year horizon,” New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after casting his vote at a polling station in the 1st high school of Kifissia.

“I am absolutely certain that the citizens will do their duty with maturity and will vote for their personal prosperity and the country’s stability,” he added.

On his part, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, after exercising his right to vote at the 1st Primary School of Peristeri, said: “In today’s final and crucial electoral contest, the stakes are who and how they will govern for the next four years, but also the quality of democracy.”

PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis urged all democratic and progressive citizens to vote for his party.

“I call on every democratic and progressive citizen, regardless of what they voted in the 21 May elections, to support PASOK, the democratic party in its new course,” Androulakis said after casting his vote at the 431 polling station in Arkalohori, Crete.

Communist party KKE secretary general Dimitris Koutsoumbas called on Greeks to vote for a stronger KKE and a popular opposition.

MeRA25 leader Yanis Varoufakis voted in the 2nd primary school of Faliro on Sunday together with his daughter who voted for the first time.

Greek citizens who are 17 or older are eligible to vote in the elections.

After casting his vote, he stated: “I am optimistic. Those who anticipated the extinction of MeRA25 will get their answer today. By the time polling stations close, vote by vote, we will reach our goal. Tomorrow morning we will strive, with even greater passion, for the restructuring of the Left, for the protection of people and nature from the right-wing firestorm that is coming.”