Greek companies speeding up – The “leaders” of growth

The Greek business sector accelerated in 2023, recording significant growth rates during the first quarter, both in terms of sales in the vast majority of sectors as well as in all the operational business indicators.

According to the “Business Trends” survey released by the Bank of Greece, strong dynamics were seen in the sectors of the “new economy” spearheaded by scientific research and development (R&D). Analysts estimated that combined with the upward trend in construction, this qualitative shift in the business sector is expected to ensure positive growth rates for the two years 2023-2024.

In particular, as highlighted in the survey, the dynamic start for Greek businesses was reflected in the 8% sales growth in the first quarter (from 4.6% in the previous half) – with all key sectors showing an increase (except for retail).

In terms of growth drivers, in addition to the tourism and construction sectors, the “new economy” sectors stand out with impressive performances.