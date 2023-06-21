Incentives and different strategic planning needed on the Athens stock exchange

The supervisory and stock exchange authorities should make horizontal interventions for small and medium-sized listed companies on the Athens stock exchange, said Athanasios Kouloridas, chairman of the Union of Listed Companies and Assistant Professor of Corporate and Capital Market Law, at the Athens University of Economics and Business.

In order to assist the market and increase valuations, Kouloridas said that incentives, a different mix of supervision, a different strategic planning and a different placement of a stock market product are needed.

In this context, Kouloridas said that the Union of Listed Companies starts a recording of the costs incurred by each listed company in the stock exchange to measure the figures and above all to provide tax incentives in order to attract new companies to the market.

He also underlined that a new stock market product, new imports and larger companies through mergers and acquisitions are also needed. He also stated that the prospects for the Greek economy and Greek businesses are very promising, but the key is political stability.