SMEs: Low speed digital transformation

The interest of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in “Digital Transformation” program with a budget of 300 million euros has been moderate or even low.

Although the program for the digital transformation of SMEs was activated in February 23 and accepted invitations until June 9, only 1,736 applications were submitted, accounting for almost 58 million euros of the total 300 million euros of public expenditure.

Given that Greek SMEs are prioritizing their digital transformation and looking for funding to invest in this sector, the low interest expressed causes concern. One explanation given is that similar financial programs were activated almost a year ago, within the framework of the Recovery Fund.

Indeed, there were three financial instruments, with a total budget of more than 440 million euros. These are the “Digital Tools for SMEs” programs with a budget (public expenditure) of 180 million euros, the “Digital Transactions” program with a budget of 162.4 million euros and the “Development of Digital Products and Services” program with a budget of 100 million euros.

These programs attracted the interest of a significant number of businesses that could be funded by the current NSRF programme.