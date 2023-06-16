Pylos Shipwreck: Survivors to be transferred to Malakasa; nine arrested

The survivors of the Pylos shipwreck are expected to be transferred on Friday in a structure in Malakasa.

These are 69 people, among them eight minors. According to sources from public broadcaster ERT, the six are unaccompanied. The young children will first be taken to Malakasa to complete identification procedures and then transferred to juvenile facilities.

It is noted that 26 of the rescued refugees and migrants are being treated at the Kalamata hospital.

On Thursday, nine Egyptian nationals were arrested by Kalamata port authorities and the Hellenic Coast Guard for allegedly being the human traffickers behind the Pylos shipwreck incident and were brought to the Kalamata prosecutor’s office. The arrestees are facing charges of forming a criminal organization and illegal trafficking of migrants.

They have asked for a deadline to testify on Monday.

Meanwhile, investigations continue in the sea area where the fishing boat sank, with 78 dead and 104 rescued so far.