Corfu: HRADF receives offer for mega yachts marina in Corfu

Lamda Marinas Investments SMSA was the only firm submitting an offer on Tuesday to the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) for the sub-concession of the right to build, operate, manage, maintain and exploit the marina for mega yachts in Corfu.

The tender evaluation process is expected to start immediately.

The marina for mega yachts is located in the port of Corfu, west of the cruise pier and near the passenger terminal. It will have a capacity of 98 berths for mega yachts up to 140 meters in length.

It is extended in an area of 39,400 m2, which can be expanded to cover an area of approximately 100,000 m2.