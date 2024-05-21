Romania: Greek investments jumped in 2023

Greece ranks 5th among Romania’s main investor countries compared to 8th in 2022.

According to the Economic and Business Developments Bulletin for Romania prepared by the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs (competent also for Moldova) of the Embassy of Greece in Bucharest, it appears that Greece is in 5th place in the relevant list (against 8th place in 2022), showing an increase in both invested capital and the number of registered businesses.

More specifically, the total investments/FDI Stock in December 2023 in Romania reached 54.3 billion euros (against 52.3 billion euros in 2022, an increase of 3.8%), while the total number of companies with foreign capital participation reached 251,226 (versus 244,215 in 2022, an increase of 7,011 businesses). Greece’s total investments/FDI Stock in Romania, during the same period, reached 2.44 billion euros (versus 1.5 billion euros in 2022, an increase of 59.5%, mainly due to the acquisition of Enel by PPC) representing 5% of the total (3.29% in 2022).

The first three positions

In the first 3 places are the Netherlands with investments of 9.695 billion euros (20% of the total), Germany with 5.886 billion euros (12.15%) and Austria with 5.402 billion euros (11.15%).

At the same time, the number of Romanian companies with participation of Greek capital amounts to 8,624 representing 3.45% of the total (compared to 8,398 companies with a percentage of 3.42% of the total).