Qatar Airways connects Doha with Mykonos

Qatar Airways announced the resumption of its summer route between Doha and Mykonos operated by Airbus A320s four times a week, Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Qatar Airways celebrates the fifth anniversary since the launch of its flights between Doha and Mykonos. The first flight at the Mykonos International Airport was on May 30, 2018 but it was then suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in 2021 as part of a travel agreement. Over the past five years, Qatar Airways has carried approximately 50,000 passengers to Mykonos, via Hamad International Airport in Doha and Qatar Airways’ global network of more than 160 destinations.