Specter of football 'Grexit' again re-appears

The head of FIFA's monitoring committee for Greek professional football has recommended the suspension of the country's crisis-bedeviled league from international participation, a prospect that means that Greece's football federation (EPO) has a brief "window of opportunity" to enforce measures demanded by FIFA.

Herbert Huebel's recommendation was specifically mentioned in a letter sent to both FIFA and EPO, which if implemented, would entail a "Grexit" from international and club play.

The development comes after a fruitless meeting this week between Huebel and EPO President Vangelis Grammenos in Austria.

Among others, the FIFA representative cites the pitch invasion by PAOK Thessaloniki owner Ivan Savvidis earlier this month during a derby on his team's home field with AEK Athens. A livid Savvidis was shown running around the field with a revolver in a hip holster on his belt. The Greek coalition government later suspended pro football play indefinitely, Huebel noted.

However, no action was taken against specific individuals or clubs, so far.