Drug smuggling charges filed against well-known shipower, football team owner

Charges of establishing a criminal enterprise as well as felony drug trafficking and smuggling were filed on Friday against well-known Greek shipowner Vangelis Marinakis, the owner of Greek football giants Olympiacos Piraeus FC and the co-owner of iconic Nottingham Forest FC.

The relevant indictment comes years after police authorities and prosecutors began an investigation into the case of the Noor 1 freighter, which was intercepted off the greater Athens area loaded with two tons of heroin, a massive haul of narcotics.

Charges were also filed against the former CEO of the shipping company Capital, Piraeus attorney Vangelis Bairaktaris and shipping agent Ilias Tsakiris.

The indictment was submitted by the head of the Piraeus first instance courts, Irini Tziva, with further instructions for an investigation into fuel smuggling and money laundering of criminal proceeds.

Moreover, a supreme court prosecutor, Xeni Dimitriou, filed a request that the case to be assigned to a special magistrate for corruption.