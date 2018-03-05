Mytilineos group announces 300-mln€ natgas-fired power unit in Viotia prefecture

Athens-based Mytilineos group has announced an investment of up to 300 million euros for the creation of a new natural gas-fired power station, with company executives announcing the project at the recently completed Delphi economic forum.

According to Dinos Benroubi, the general manager of the electric power business unit at Mytilineos Holdings S.A., the group has already submitted an application to the relevant Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) for a combined cycle unit of up to 650 MW at the company's Aghios Nikolaos site in Viotia prefecture, south-central Greece.

Benroubi said the unit will be ready in three years, under a current timetable, with a consortium comprised of EPC and Metka granted the construction contract.