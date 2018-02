Alternate Labor Minister Rania Antonopoulou resigned on Monday, only a few days after an embarrasing report emerged that she had applied for and received up to 23,000 euros in a housing stipend up until August 2017.

Antonopoulou and her husband, Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, are among the wealthiest members of the current Tsipras Cabinet, with their assets valued in the millions of euros.

Her resignation was accepted by Greek PM Alexis Tsipras.