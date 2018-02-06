Reports: Greece reconsiders 7-year bond issue amid this week's market turbulence

Greece is reportedly scrapping a decision to float a seven-year bond issue over the next few days, as stock and money markets around the world on Tuesday continued to suffer major losses, with Greek leadership judging that such a foray by the still bailout-dependent country would entail very "high risks".

Tuesday's report come after what appeared to be a "premature" statement by Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, who from the western city of Patras on Monday, said the seven-year bond issue would be floated "within the week".

The Greek state has previously tapped Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, JP Morgan and Nomura for the bond issue, as officially announced on the Athens Stock Exchange.