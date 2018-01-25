Costamare remains robust in global container ship sector

By A. Tsimplakis

Costamare’s fleet continues to ply the high seas with guaranteed chartering agreements, with the Greece-based shipping company also increasing the tonnage under its management.

Despite the recessionary pressures on the container ship sector over recent years, evident from the significant portion of permanently parked vessels around the world, Greece’s biggest container ship operator still boasts an active fleet of 70 vessels.

The last quarter of 2017 witnessed the company signing chartering deals for 16 of its ships, with no lay up now reported on its rolls.

In terms of results for 2017, Costamare reported 412.4 million USD in revenues, and adjusted profits of 76.9 million USD.

Its latest addition is the newly built 3,800-teu “Polar Argentina”, which it took possession of on Jan. 23, 2018 from Hamburg Sud, via a seven-year leasing agreement.