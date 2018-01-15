Cosco-controlled Piraeus Port Authority ready to unveil 466-mln€ investment plan

By A. Tsipmplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

The Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) is reportedly ready to unveil a master plan and development "road map" for Greece's biggest and busiest port, with the latter then up for public debate with state entities and municipalities surrounding the major transportation facility.

The port authority has cited a total investment plan worth up to 466 million euros, which is in the final stages of processing, with its finalization set for next month, February.

Although coordination between the Cosco-managed port authority and the relevant shipping ministry has been held over the recent period in order to accelerate the investment, one possible "shadow" in the project touches on the stance of local Piraeus-area municipalities.

According to information gained by "N", one possible source of "friction" is a plan to build a major logistics hub at a nine-hectare site formerly held by the Public Property Management Organization (ODDY), located in the Keratsini municipality.

The port authority has also cited the prospect of building an underground road link connecting the port with the property, as the latter is included in the concession contract transferring a majority stake of OLP and its management to Shanghai-based Cosco.

Another future prospect that could cause reactions by Piraeus' business community is the construction of hotels and a mall within the port's premises, although specifics have not, so far, been clearly delineated by Cosco.

Business owners, large and small, in the wider Piraeus area have traditionally been loath to see more commercial activities within the port area, although past reactions were aimed at a state-run entity and not the current operator, which is controlled by an ambitious Chinese multinational.

In a bid to open direct lines of communication and smooth over possible reactions, both the parent company, Cosco, and the Piraeus Port Authority, have joined local chambers of commerce and have gone out of their way to brief "social partners" over future plans, including commercial activities beyond strictly shipping and port management.