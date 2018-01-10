Greek three-month T-bill yield drops to 9-year low

The Greek state trained 813 million euros from the markets on Wednesday by selling 3-month T-bills to refinance (rollover) another maturing issue, with the yield falling to a nine-year low, according to Greece's Public Debt Management Agency the same day.

A final yield of 0.99 percent was significantly lower than a 1.6-percent yield in a similar auction of paper last month.

The original amount up for auction was 625 million euros. The settlement date is Jan. 12, 2012.

No commission was paid for the T-Bills auctioned.

The issue raised nearly 188 million euros in non-competitive bids.