Initial figures point to slight increase in cruiseship passengers in 2018, after slide in 2017

By A. Tsimplakis

atsimp@naftemporiki.gr

A forecast for a slight increase in the number of cruise ship passengers visiting Greece in 2018 is reportedly alluded to from an initial review of current figures - pre-bookings, bookings etc. - according to the president of Greece's cruise ship owners, Theodoros Kontes.

The forecast, however, comes after a major decrease in the relevant figures for 2017, compared to 2016, namely, 11 percent less in terms of passenger arrivals and 20.5 percent less in terms of vessel arrivals.

"Although it's still too early to forecast, with precision, results for 2018, from a first collection of data from markets with early scheduling, nevertheless, it appears that the situation hasn't particularly changed, compared to 2017," Kontes said.

The first initial forecasts cite an increase in 1.5 percent in terms of vessels docking at Greek destinations, and 3.55 percent passenger arrivals.