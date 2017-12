A contract selling a 67-percent stake of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTh) and transferring its management was signed on Thursday between Greece’s privatization agency and a consortium comprised of Deutsche Invest Equity Partners GmbH, Belterra Investments Ltd. And Terminal Link SAS. The price tag was 231.926 million euros.

The company established by the investing companies will be called South Europe Gateway Thessaloniki (SEGT).