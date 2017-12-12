Lampsa group adds third Syntagma-area hotel to its stable

Tuesday, 12 December 2017 23:49
UPD:23:50
A- A A+

By L. Karageorgos
lkar@naftemporiki.gr​

The Lampsa group this week announced that it was adding a third hotel on Syntagma Square to its stable through the long-term leasing of the Kings Palace Hotel, which operates on property owned by a supplementary fund of employees of the former Agricultural Bank of Greece.  

The 30-year lease includes a lease extension clause, and is valued at 1.2 million euros per year and a dividend based on a percentage of yearly turnover.

Lampsa recently finalized a purchase of the King George Hotel from Eurobank, while it manages the Grande Bretagne, which is located adjacent to the former.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών