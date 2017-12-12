Lampsa group adds third Syntagma-area hotel to its stable

By L. Karageorgos

The Lampsa group this week announced that it was adding a third hotel on Syntagma Square to its stable through the long-term leasing of the Kings Palace Hotel, which operates on property owned by a supplementary fund of employees of the former Agricultural Bank of Greece.

The 30-year lease includes a lease extension clause, and is valued at 1.2 million euros per year and a dividend based on a percentage of yearly turnover.

Lampsa recently finalized a purchase of the King George Hotel from Eurobank, while it manages the Grande Bretagne, which is located adjacent to the former.